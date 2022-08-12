Bauer’s accuser files countersuit, claiming he assaulted her

The woman accusing Trevor Bauer of assaulting her during two sexual encounters last year has filed a countersuit against the pitcher who, earlier this year, sued her for defamation.

Reported first by the Associated Press on Thursday, the woman’s counterclaim states that Bauer punched and choked her during two rough sexual encounters in 2021. Bauer has adamantly denied the woman’s accusations, saying that the encounters were consensual.

Last year, a U.S. District Court judge denied the woman’s request for a restraining order and no criminal charges have been pressed against Bauer. The judge stated the witness had been “materially misleading” in her restraining order request.

“(The woman’s) claims were judicially disproven last August following a hearing regarding a DVRO petition filed in bad faith,” read a statement sent to The Signal on Thursday on behalf of Bauer’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf. “She ‘materially misled’ the court and could not meet the lowest burden of proof in our justice system — because her claims were false.

“She is being sued for defamation to be held accountable for her lies and the damage it has caused,” they added. “Her countersuit is a regurgitation of her judicially disproven claims and yet another attempt by Ms. (Lindsey) Hill to defame Mr. Bauer and seek to profit from her lies.”

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in April, Bauer, a Dodgers pitcher and Santa Clarita native, announced he was suing his former accuser and her lawyer for making “fabricated allegations of sexual assault” against him.

The litigation brings forward a host of new allegations against the woman that include details from Bauer’s point of view on the pair’s first encounter in April 2021, their second encounter in May 2021 and new physical evidence.

In direct opposition to the previously alleged violent first encounter, the lawsuit filed by Bauer against the San Diego woman and her attorney alleges that all acts of hair pulling and choking that were previously alleged were spoken about before the acts, and performed consensually by both parties.

The lawsuit alleges four causes of action for defamation and interference with Bauer’s contract with the Dodgers — a three-year, $102 million agreement he signed in 2021. The Dodgers pitcher is serving a two-year suspension from the MLB as a result of the accusations.

Bauer is seeking damages against both Hill and her lawyer in an amount to be established at trial and would include attorney’s fees as well as any others the court finds appropriate.