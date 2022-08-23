Update: Interstate 5 northbound lanes reopen after big rig fire

The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound lanes 1 and 2 on Interstate 5 at approximately 3:08 p.m. after a big rig was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a nearby hillside.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert for standstill traffic on all northbound lanes on Interstate 5 for an hour and half at approximately 2:50 p.m. in response to the fire.

According to emergency responders’ radio dispatch traffic, there was a report of a fully engulfed big rig on Interstate 5 in the northbound lanes near Weldon Canyon at approximately 2:19 p.m.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters arrived at the scene just shortly after and extinguished the big rig and hillside flames. The incident was then closed, but engine 150 remained at the scene as of 3:20 p.m.

CHP officers remained at the scene as well to manage traffic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.