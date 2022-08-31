Brush fire breaks out in Castaic

A brush fire broke out in Castaic on Wednesday, burning in light brush near Interstate 5 and Lake Hughes Road.

The fire was first reported at approximately 12:01 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that it was multiple acres in size and that some lanes on the freeway were being closed to allow first responders access down the road.

BRUSH FIRE | FS149 | North Bound 5 Lake Hughes Rd | #Castaic

At approx. 12:01pm #LACoFD units were dispatched to the #Routefire that has progressed to approximately 60 acres at this time. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 31, 2022

“We have a first-alarm brush response from L.A. County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest,” said Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Ruben Munoz at approximately 12:10 p.m. “It is 5-7 acres in size.”

That number was later increased to 130 acres in size at approximately 1:30 p.m. Radio dispatch traffic from the L.A. County Fire Department indicated that the fire could grow to 100 acres in size within an hour and no evacuations had been ordered as of 12:24 p.m.

“(California Highway Patrol) has all northbound lanes of I-5 freeway closed and traffic is being diverted off at Parker Road,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall. “We hope to have the freeway open shortly.”

At 12:35 p.m. a second-alarm brush response was called, meaning that 195 personnel, 12 engines and multiple helicopters were called to the scene. A third alarm was called at approximately 1:25 p.m.

@LACoFireAirOps conducts a water drop on the #RouteFire on Wednesday. 🎥 Rylee Holwager / The Signal pic.twitter.com/vp8UwGRD0j — SignalSCV (@SCVSignal) August 31, 2022

No structures were threatened or destroyed as of the publication of this story, and no injuries had been reported, Munoz added.

“They’re about 30 minutes away from the fire,” Munoz said at approximately 1 p.m., referencing a neighborhood in the area. “But it looks like our helicopters have been able to put an aggressive push on that position.”

Additionally, Munoz said fire crews had been able to reach the areas around the homes and were laying down protective line — or using hand tools to eliminate possible fuel sources by digging out vegetation — in order to support the neighborhood.

The fire has been dubbed the #RouteIC.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel will be using the Castaic Lagoon in order to fill up their aircraft to help battle the blaze.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.