Teenager detained on suspicion of stealing mom’s car, threatening her

By Caleb Lunetta & Rylee Holwager

A containment was set up near Canyon High School on Wednesday in connection to a reported instance of familial violence in which a teenager threatened his mother and stole her car, according to law enforcement officials.

The school was placed on a brief lockdown in connection to the incident and the suspect was detained soon after the containment was established, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The suspect was described as a 15-year-old Hispanic male, with short curly, black hair, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds and wearing a gray shirt and gray sweats, according to sheriff’s radio traffic.

A roadblock was set up for a wanted vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies are currently conducting a stolen vehicle investigation on Nadal Street, along Canyon High School. As a precaution, the school was placed on lockdown while a suspect was detained. The area has since been cleared & the lockdown is lifted. The investigation remains ongoing pic.twitter.com/RhEgnA3mbE — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) August 17, 2022

“A juvenile reportedly stole mom’s vehicle and made threats to her and possibly had a firearm,” said Arriaga. “It is unconfirmed if a firearm was in the vehicle.”

At approximately 1:48 p.m., radio scanner traffic seemed to indicate that the suspect was being taken into custody at gunpoint. Arriaga confirmed at 1:50 p.m. that the suspect had been detained.

Sheriff’s station officials confirmed that Canyon High School had been put on a lockdown for a handful of minutes while deputies worked to clear the scene and detain the suspect, according to Arriaga.

“Canyon was on a hard lockdown because of reports of a former student being on campus without permission,” said Debbie Dunn, a spokeswoman for the William S. Hart Union High School District. “Law enforcement was contacted and the individual was apprehended almost immediately without incident. The lockdown was then lifted.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.