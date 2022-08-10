Deputies: Patrol checks led to criminal investigations, arrests

A woman and man were arrested on suspicion of forgery and evading law enforcement, respectively, in two different incidents, according to law enforcement.

On Sunday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a patrol check of Canyon Park Boulevard and Jakes Way in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle fail to make a complete stop, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

During the traffic stop, deputies learned the woman driver did not have a valid driver’s license, she added. Deputies then initiated a search of her property and deputies located various fictitious identification cards with the suspect’s name.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a counterfeit government seal, wrote Arriaga in an email. The woman was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on own recognizance.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs, a man was arrested Monday on suspicion of evading law enforcement and disregarding public safety for an incident that occurred in June.

Deputies conducted a patrol check of Gailxy Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle accelerating in an unsafe manner, Arriaga wrote an email, referencing a report made by responding deputies.

Law enforcement determined the suspect was driving recklessly while under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, she added. As deputies exited their vehicle to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect proceeded to flee down Sand Canyon Road, and cross Soledad Canyon Road, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

Due to unsafe speeds, the deputies terminated the pursuit along Hayfork Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Arriaga. The suspect remained outstanding at the time the incident occurred, until recently.

The arrest report was not available as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Arriaga.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and his bail was set at $75,000, per the booking logs.