Deputies: Traffic stop leads to man with warrant, meth and revolver

A Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and a loaded revolver, in addition to an outstanding warrant, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Juvenile Intervention Team drove along Highway 14 and Sand Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle with expired registration on Monday, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

During a traffic stop, deputies identified the man to have an active outstanding warrant for his arrest, added Arriaga. Deputies initiated an investigation and located a loaded, operable revolver, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The man was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and he remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $50,000, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking logs.