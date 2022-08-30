Deputies: Two pounds of fentanyl recovered in narcotics arrest

Two pounds of fentanyl were recovered during a narcotics-related arrest in Newhall last week, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrests, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, stemmed from a traffic stop for reportedly expired registration on Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 24400 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

“Upon contacting the male driver, records indicated he had an active outstanding warrant for his arrest and was also found in possession of a small baggie of methamphetamine,” Arriaga said. “A search of a male passenger resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia.”

“Deputies searched the vehicle and located additional drug paraphernalia, as well as approximately 2 pounds of packaged fentanyl,” Arriaga added.

The two men were both arrested on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.