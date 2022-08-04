Deputies: Two women arrested on suspicion of grand theft, meth possession at Magic Mountain

Two women were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and meth possession at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Wednesday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga wrote in an email that a woman was on a ride and had left her possessions in a cubby, but when she exited the ride they were no longer there. The victim also noticed unauthorized charges on her bank account.

Six Flags officials canvassed the park via their surveillance system and were able to locate the suspects, who were then found by park security. Deputies searched the suspects, Arriaga wrote, and upon the search the victims’ belongings were found, as was meth and other drug paraphernalia.

Arriaga wrote that the two suspects, both 34 years old and from Bakersfield, were “arrested for grand theft, theft by access card, possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of access card with intent to defraud.”