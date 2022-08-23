Deputies: Woman arrested while in possession of weapons cache

A woman was arrested Friday after deputies say they found her to be in possession of a cache of weapons, including a rifle, silencer and loaded revolver.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the woman was arrested by deputies with the Summer Team who were patrolling in Newhall and observed her vehicle was in violation of “several vehicle codes.”

“During a traffic stop, deputies contacted the female driver… and learned she was in possession of firearms,” said Arriaga. “During a search of the suspect, deputies recovered a loaded revolver. A search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of a rifle, replica rifle, silencers, an abundance of ammunition, a stun gun baton, and a butterfly knife.”

She was arrested on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon, possession of a silencer, possession of a baton, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an unregistered firearm, concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a switchblade.

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday morning. The 36-year-old Idyllwild woman was being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.