Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials.

According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., firefighters declared they knocked down the garage fire, he added.

Over first responders’ radio traffic, emergency personnel described that a woman was unable to leave the home, but neighbors were able to enter the home and help her get out. All occupants of the home were believed to be outside.

According to the Ornelas, there were no reports of injuries or transport to a hospital.