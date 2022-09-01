Former sheriff’s station put to use

Deputies working on site as part of Metrolink security contract

A small portable building at the former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia is being put to new use.

According to Capt. Justin Diez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, passersby might think the old facility is still open, with sheriff’s vehicles in the lot, but for about a month or so, he said, a small group of deputies has been working out of a detached structure in the old sheriff’s station parking lot as part of a Metrolink security contract.

“It’s got about 20 personnel assigned there,” Diez told The Signal in a telephone interview. “They patrol Metrolink’s Antelope Valley line and Ventura line … And basically, they respond to any crime that may occur on the train or any incident like traffic collisions or anything law enforcement is needed for.”

This sheriff’s unit, he said, will patrol all three Metrolink stations in the SCV, and the railroad tracks.

But it seems like this set-up at the former sheriff’s station is only temporary. Diez said Los Angeles County hasn’t decided what to do with the facility.

“L.A. County,” he continued, “is still assessing the property — the future of the station and the property.”

In the meantime, this Metrolink unit, Diez said, will patrol 140 miles of train tracks daily, arrest trespassers seen along the tracks, conduct homeless encampment cleanups and offer outreach services and mental health services to those in need.

According to Metrolink’s website, the agency is committed to making every train ride a safe one and keeping the transit system safe for all of its customers.

“Through a multi-layered approach,” the site indicates, “our passengers, employees, contract security, train crews, Los Angeles Cunty Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement work collaboratively on ensuring security system-wide.”

Those who witness suspicious behavior on a Metrolink train, station or tracks can report it to Metrolink staff, or call or text Metrolink’s Security Operations Center at 866-640-5190. Anyone who observes violent behavior or other criminal or threatening acts that could endanger life and property should call 911.