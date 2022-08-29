Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision

The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised more than $13,000 with the goal of hitting $15,000 for funeral expenses.

“I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is to relieve even the smallest burden from my parents while we all grieve his death.”

Thomas, 28, a Santa Clarita resident, was killed along with Glendale resident Shane Rivera, 41, and a Valencia man, 40, on Sunday afternoon after their two vehicles collided on San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road near Medina Ranch and Rosewood Equestrian.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, Rivera was driving his white 2019 MBW M5 southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of North Quail Trail, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the left and traveled over the double yellow lines and collided head-on with Thomas’ blue 1989 GMC Suburban.

“On Sunday, he and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were cruising down San Francisquito Canyon as they often do for a good time, when a speeding vehicle slammed in to the driver side door and killed my brother on impact.”

Vonderau, who was critically injured and transported to Henry Newhall Mayo Hospital, had her legs broken and suffered severe burns, according to Doerbecker,

“Anyone who knows these two can tell you that they did absolutely everything together — from the time they woke up in the morning to the time they laid down to sleep,” Doerbecker wrote. “They were inseparable, fiercely passionate, truly one-of-a-kind dreamers, and unfortunately it was taken in the blink of an eye.”

Doerbecker described Thomas as the “sweetest man you’d ever meet with not a single bad bone in his body and a heart of gold.”

“He had so much yet to accomplish in this life and we are heartbroken that we won’t get the chance to see him continue to flourish,” Doerbecker wrote. “We kindly ask that you keep our family and Ashlynn in your prayers during this difficult time.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit bit.ly/3RiSy0X.