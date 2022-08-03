Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act passes markup

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release 

Rep. Mike Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee. The package including Garcia’s legislation is expected to be voted on in the House next month as a part of H.R. 5752, the “Emergency Relief for Servicemembers Act.” 

Garcia’s bill will give military spouses with a valid professional license in one state reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders. 

“I am pleased that the Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee,” said Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. “This legislation is not just a win for service members and their families, but a win for the surrounding communities as well. Spousal employment has consistently rated as the single largest issue affecting retention among service members today. I look forward to this bill receiving full consideration in the House.”  

The bipartisan Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act currently has 33 cosponsors in the House. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS