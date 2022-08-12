Hart board member Bob Jensen running for reelection

News release

Thirteen-year member and three-time board president Bob Jensen has officially announced his candidacy for reelection to the William S. Hart Union High School District board, Trustee Are No. 2.

“COVID and the mandatory shutdown of in-person learning was tough on our students and their parents and teachers. We have excellent teachers and terrific students who are back on campus where they belong. We’ve all been working hard to return to normalcy,” Jensen said in a prepared statement.

The experience of going through COVID has brought one positive change: Parental involvement is at an all-time high, he said. “When it comes to the education of their children, I’ll never let parents be swept aside. I want parents engaged and strongly encourage their involvement in their children’s education,” Jensen said.

Another priority for Jensen is school safety. “After the horrific shooting at Saugus High in 2019, we commissioned a study to learn how to improve all aspects of campus safety and security. We have implemented many of the recommendations and we are continuing to implement more. Right now, the county is discussing removing our school resource officers from our campuses. This will compromise safety, and I’m fighting to stop it.”

“For good reason, Santa Clarita is known for having innovative, award-winning schools. Simply put, Bob Jensen is a big part of that. He’s always prioritized the education and well-being of all students, and we need his leadership as we face new challenges,” said former Hart High School Principal Laury Strauss.

Jensen, a certified public accountant, was elected to the Hart board in 2009, and he was reelected in 2013 and 2018. Both of his daughters are Hart district graduates.