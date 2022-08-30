Hart district to host Safe Schools Discussion Wednesday

The William S. Hart Union High School District will host its Safe School Discussion to inform community members of its safety protocols on Wednesday.

The Hart district invites parents, students, and community members to join them Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Activities Center, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Pwky.

Hart district governing board members and district officials are hosting the discussion to provide an opportunity to engage with their parents and others on the topic of school safety such as current practices, areas of improvement, mental health, and more.