L.A. Guns to play The Canyon Aug. 13

News release

From their self-titled debut in 1988 to the widely praised comeback albums, L.A. Guns, led by Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis, have always delivered solid rock ’n’ roll to their fans. This current incarnation of the band has been touring non-stop, and the cohesiveness of the unit, not to mention Lewis’ unique vocals and Guns’ mind-bending guitar playing, are on full display.

You can see L.A. Guns live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The “classic lineup” of Guns, former Girl singer Phil Lewis, drummer Steve Riley, guitar player Mick Cripps and bassist Kelly Nickels have sold 6.5 million records, including 1988’s “L.A. Guns” and 1990’s “Cocked and Loaded,” both of which were certified gold.

“Cocked and Loaded” contained the hit single “Ballad of Jayne” that went to No. 33 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. L.A. Guns has become a staple of ’80s glam and sleaze-rock, with a deep catalog of hair metal in addition to “Ballad of Jayne.” Other hits include “Never Enough,” “Sex Action,” and “Over the Edge.”

Opening set by Guitar and Whisky Club. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tickets ($36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.