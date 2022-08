The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s award-winning artist, Laurie Morgan, is set to have a solo art exhibit Sept. 1 through Sept. 30.

The exhibit is titled “Something Old, Something New,” inspired by Morgan’s travels, garden and historical architecture.

Photo courtesy of Laurie Morgan.

The show will take place at Fastframe, 24204 Valencia Blvd.

An artist’s reception is scheduled 2 p.m. Sept. 3.