Local student participates in leadership program with Gen. Tommy Franks

News release

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks announced Jeremiah So of Valencia as one of 67 students worldwide who participated in this year’s leadership program, held July 10-14 in Edmond, Oklahoma. So was selected to attend due to his demonstrated leadership abilities and outstanding character.

The Four Star Leadership program provides students the opportunity to develop leadership skills through curriculum, speech and writing competitions and experiences with respected leaders. Program curriculum is designed around the four core principles that led Gen. Tommy Franks (Ret.) through his 38-year military career: character, common vision, communication and caring. The opportunity is valued at more than $4,000 per student and is offered at no cost to selected students, including expenses, travel and programming.

“We are honored to assist the world’s brightest high school students with leadership capabilities and confidence as they make important steps toward their collegiate careers,” said Franks. “We are confident that these awards are just the first step in a long journey of future triumphs for these leaders of tomorrow.”

Four Star Leadership with General Tommy Franks is developed as a partnership between the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum and Oklahoma Christian University. Four Star Leadership offers top high school students leadership experience at no cost to students. Since 2008, Four Star Leadership has welcomed more than 841 U.S. high school students from 46 different states and 57 international students.