Love announces bid for Saugus school board

News release

Civil attorney and mother of three, Cassandra Love, announced she will run for election in Trustee Area 1 of the Saugus Union School District in November.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the board in continuing to accomplish great strides for our students,” said Love. “Fourteen of our 15 schools have achieved Gold Ribbon status from the California Department of Education and now is the time to continue to push our successes forward by being actively involved, ensuring schools have the necessary resources for success, and working to improve strategies for achievement of all our students.”

“My No. 1 priority as a board member will be to join the fight for more funding for our district — currently the second lowest funded in Los Angeles County, on a per-pupil basis. In order to accomplish the desires of our community, we need to proactively collaborate and advocate for our district,” said Love. “We also must ensure those funds are used to support students, staff, and faculty where they need it most — higher wages for our excellent faculty and staff, and elevating our student services and resources for the success of each child.”

Love has stated that her priorities are student safety, mental health, and technological literacy in addition to traditional academic accomplishment. She has also stated that community involvement is a major focus for her.

Love, an attorney in civil practice, was a member of the first graduating class of West Ranch High School, and has two children who attend school in the Saugus Union School District. “As a mom to two students with disabilities in this district, I know firsthand that every child is unique, from their gifts and talents to their needs, and I aim to advocate for each one of them.”