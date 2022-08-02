Man arrested on suspicion of striking victim with machete

A man was arrested Saturday in Newhall after he reportedly swung at another man multiple times with a machete, hitting him at least once, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from a reported assault with a deadly weapon that was said to have happened on the 20300 block of Newhall Avenue.

“It was reported a male was hit in the arm by a machete,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon arrival, deputies learned two males were approached by the suspect with a machete in hand. As the suspect approached the males, he swung the machete at the two males multiple times, striking one of the males with the non-blade portion of the machete.”

The victim sustained minor injury and was evaluated on the scene by medical personnel.

“During investigation, deputies detained a male matching the suspect description a quarter-mile southeast of where the incident took place, later positively identified to be the suspect,” said Arriaga. “The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.”

He was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday.