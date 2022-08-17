Man, teenager brawl in social media video

An approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were seen brawling in a video posted to social media, prompting a response Wednesday and a call on the community to provide local law enforcement with information regarding the incident.

The video, which circulated on various social media platforms Tuesday evening, shows what appears to be a fight between an older man and a male teenager in a parking lot in Valencia.

“On Aug. 16, at approximately 3 p.m, a call for service was received regarding a male white adult, approximately 50 years old, engaged in a physical altercation with a male juvenile on the 24000 block of Copper Hill Drive in Valencia,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The male left in a silver Tacoma prior to deputy arrival. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted an investigation.”

In the video, other people can be heard screaming “go get someone,” “get off” and “you’re choking him” while the man is on top of the teenager.

While the exact age of the teenager was not immediately available as of the publication of this story, nor was his name nor the name of the man, a girl’s voice in the video says that the boy is in eighth grade.

No arrests have yet been made as a result of the incident. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, anonymous tips can be submitted to LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).