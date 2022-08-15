Newhall man arrested on suspicion of possessing of meth, loaded firearm

A Newhall man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of several crimes, including possessing a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, according to law enforcement.

On Thursday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with the Special Assignment Team were patrolling the 23900 block of Newhall Avenue in Newhall at approximately 11:30 p.m. when they observed two sole vehicles parked in the wash bay of a closed car wash, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

As deputies approached the vehicles, a man identified himself as the owner of one of the vehicles, she added. While speaking with the man, deputies observed paraphernalia exposed in his vehicle.

The man was detained pending narcotics investigation. Upon further investigation, deputies learned he had a firearm and narcotics inside the vehicle, according to Arriaga.

Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia, a firearm, ammunition, a high-capacity magazine with additional ammunition, a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and a wallet containing a driver’s license not named to the suspect, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, possession of an extended magazine, possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia, she said.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bail.