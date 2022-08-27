Olive Branch Theatricals appoints new leadership

News release

Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita, is announcing a major change in its leadership team. OBT’s founding board members are stepping down from the organization for new pursuits in New York City. The outgoing board is fully supporting the new leaders who have extensive local theater experience and unlimited enthusiasm for their new roles.

The Olive Branch Theatricals team, which recently completed a popular run of “SH-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” at Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, has appointed Musette Caing Hart as the new president and CEO. Hart has combined her lifelong passion for dance and theater to function in various capacities within the local community arts space. Past theater experience includes co-director of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “The Wizard of Oz” at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, director of “The Andrews Brothers” in 2019, and serving on the creative team for various nonprofit theater productions over the past two decades. When not volunteering in the performing arts, she works in education for the Newhall School District.

“Musette is a dream,” said Stephanie Davis, the outgoing board chair and a founding member of OBT. “We are so excited Musette is willing to step into a leadership role for Olive Branch Theatricals. Her passion and expertise will help the company explore new methods of programming, fundraising and production.”

Robert Brady, another founding member of OBT, said, “I’ve worked with Musette on several projects and she has a unique ability to unify creatives towards a common goal while maintaining an atmosphere of family and togetherness… We’ve been looking for a way to take OBT to the next level and we believe that the new leadership team is going to expand our reach to new communities while serving as a beacon of collaboration among other arts nonprofits in the SCV area.”

Taylor McClain, who rounds out the trio of founding members, said, “In working with the new leadership team, it’s clear they have the organizational prowess to continue the OBT legacy.”

In honor of the those who founded the theater group, the new leadership team has developed a program called “The DBM Rising Tide.” This program will assist new theater companies to control costs of insurance, video, photography and marketing materials.

The new board now includes Tim Hart. Hart has worked in broadcast journalism for more than 30 years and will serve as OBT’s treasurer/CFO. He is also the owner of Hart Images Media Services and has been a volunteer for local theater for nearly 20 years. He has performed on stage in numerous productions and behind the scenes he has provided marketing, video and still photography services to promote local stage productions.

Rounding out the new board members is Vic Salazar, who will serve as board secretary. Salazar is president/CEO of Vic Salazar Communications, a public relations firm he established after a 26-year career as a multiple Emmy-award winning journalist. He will provide business, community outreach, fundraising and marketing guidance to the organization.

The new leadership team has added Artistic Director Mathew Cres San José. “When planning we knew we would need a dynamic artistic director to help with outreach to other organizations and the younger community,” said Caing Hart, who identified San Jose as the “perfect candidate” for the position. Caing Hart added, “Mat’s experience and connections in multiple theaters throughout Los Angeles provides valuable creative insight and fresh perspective for our productions.”

The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception to celebrate the new era of the organization at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at Olive Branch Theatricals, 24201 Valenica Blvd., Suite 3412, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall behind Solita restaurant.

Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit based in Santa Clarita. To learn more about upcoming productions and volunteer opportunities, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.