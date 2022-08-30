Over 100 golfers help raise funds for COC

Golfers — 116 of them — helped raise funds for College of the Canyons students on Monday by participating in the “Swing for Student Success” tournament at The Oaks Club at Valencia.

Participants of the tournament could join as a sponsor for at least $400, with other options exceeding $1,000, which included a pre-tournament breakfast, lunch, and a cocktail awards reception in addition to all the amenities provided when playing golf at The Oaks.

Tournament participant Chris Schlage tees off for the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Jasmine Foster, chief operating officer for the COC Foundation, said the money raised on Monday would go toward scholarships, course materials, and anything else that could assist a student with their studies.

“We have great support in our community for the college and particularly for the students,” said Foster. “People want to see students succeed. They want them to do well. We want them to do well because ultimately they’re gonna go out in the community and give back to the community. So we want them to be the best they can be.”

In addition to the sponsorship opportunities and entrance fees, sponsors could also participate in raffles for gift baskets, all of which would go toward the COC Foundation.

Tournament participant M’lissa Swift tees off for the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kevin Hayden, a former COC student and golfer in the tournament, said it felt really good to be giving back to the institution that helped him launch his career.

“It’s kind of cool, you know, to be full circle in that sense. Like they helped me get my career and then my career has been doing work for them, as well,” said Hayden.

Tournament participants Paul Martinez and Marcos Alfaro look on as Al Galvis tees off to begin the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Hayden said he now works for a construction company that’s often contracted by COC, especially for projects at the Canyon Country Campus. John Groce, who’s also a former COC student and works for the same construction company, said he’d been doing the tournament for a few years and that, like Hayden, it was nice to give back.

“I went to COC for a few years… and we’re in construction. We’ve worked on a few projects within the district and so we’d like to support the community,” said Groce.

Tournament participants Danny Courtenay looks at his drive after teeing off for the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Tournament participants Brad Hoskins, Jon Groce, and James Lee watch as Kevin Hayden puts in the green during the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Tournament participant Brad Hoskins laughs after missing a put and losing $20 in a wager with Jon Groce during the College of the Canyons Foundation Swing for Student Success golf tournament at The Oaks Country Club in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal