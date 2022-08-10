‘Package’ at SCV Station described as ‘anti-tank’ round purchased at swap meet

The reported “package” at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station that resulted in the bomb squad being called was an “anti-tank” round that was purchased from a swap meet, according to law enforcement officials.

According to officials, the lobby of the SCV Sheriff’s Station was cleared as a precaution and no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The package was first reported at the Golden Valley Road SCV Sheriff’s Station at approximately 7 p.m.

“Someone left a suspicious object in their vehicle in the station parking lot,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, at the time of the incident. “Waiting on Arson and Explosives Unit to arrive and investigate.”

However, later on Tuesday night, Arriaga clarified that the incident had involved a man purchasing an item that looked like an anti-tank round from a swap meet.

“The male came to the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station to seek guidance from deputies regarding the item,” said Arriaga. “As a precaution, deputies cleared the lobby and contacted Arson and Explosives to further investigate, while the item remained in the male’s vehicle.”

The item was cleared and services resumed to normal operations at the SCV Sheriff’s Station soon after.

No arrests were reported as a result of the incident as of the publication of this story.