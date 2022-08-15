Painting with a purpose raises money to fight cancer

Painting with a purpose was more than just people painting pictures of their pets for fun. For many at the fundraiser for The American Cancer Society — held at Painting with a Twist in Valencia on Saturday — they were personally affected by cancer and wanted to give back to the community.

As an instructor gave directions to the group on how to paint their portraits, Mike Badgely sat without a canvas in front him. He was simply there to support the cause.

Participant Thresa Richardson, right, paints a portrait of her nine-year-old rescue dog, Fozzie, during the American Cancer Society- Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley fundraiser held at Painting With A Twist in Valencia on Saturday, 081322. Dan Watson/The Signal

“In junior high my drama teacher passed away from [cancer],” said Badgely. “And then after that, I just felt that it was a good organization to rally behind and champion.”

Participants of the painting with a purpose event paid $70 each with 50% of the total proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. Participants were asked to submit a front-facing photo of their pet, which artists would sketch out. Once they have their charcoal sketch, they’re then instructed on how to complete the piece.

Participant Toni Quigley paints a portrait of her nine-year- English Mastiff, Miles, during the American Cancer Society- Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley fundraiser held at Painting With A Twist in Valencia on Saturday, 081322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Bobette Laureano, co-owner of Painting with a Twist, said they opened up the business for two reasons — the most important of which was to raise money for charitable organizations.

“When we decided to purchase a Painting with a Twist, we did it for two reasons. One, really the joy, the uniqueness of what it brings to the community and allows people to kind of get out of the house and do something fun that’s entertaining and unique,” said Laureano. “And then the second part of it is the actual charity portion of it to be able to give money back to the community. It’s incredible.”

Art Instructor Mindy Martin demonstrates a painting technique for the background as participants paint portraits of their pets during the American Cancer Society- Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley fundraiser held at Painting With A Twist in Valencia on Saturday, 081322. Dan Watson/The Signal

Laureano said she loves the fact that she and her husband were able to purchase a business that was this much fun.

“We’ve lived here for over 20 years now and we love the Santa Clarita Valley. So the fact that we can open a business that brings people out and gets to actually just enjoy themselves and then you know, adding the painting with the purpose aspect of it,” said Laureano. “It just couldn’t be better.”

Kathleen Pavard, who was painting her dog, Nala, said she’ll do anything she can to combat cancer.

“We just try to fight back and trying to do what we can for the college to find a cure. There’s just too many young people and older people that are touched by it,” said Pavard. “I don’t know anyone that has lost someone dear… we’re just dedicated.”

Carol Calkins, left, joins participants as they paint portraits of their pets during the American Cancer Society- Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley fundraiser held at Painting With A Twist in Valencia on Saturday, 081322. Dan Watson/The Signal

After participants finished with their paintings, they were able to take them home right away. Badgely said that any time this many people come together to support a cause such as the fight against cancer, it’s a good thing.

“It’s always good to raise awareness and money for the organization,” said Badgely. “Get people excited and passionate about seeing the research, services [that are] available for people that are going through cancer treatments.”