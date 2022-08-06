Pedestrian struck by vehicle transported to local hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a white Ford pickup truck Friday night in Stevenson Ranch, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The incident occurred at 8:14 p.m. in front of the Fountain Glen Apartment homes.

According to spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department Bernard Peters, the pedestrian was transported to Henry Mayo Nehall Hospital for sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with deputies.