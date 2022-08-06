Power out in Canyon Country

A power outage in Canyon Country on Friday night left around 145 customers still without power Saturday morning, according to information on Southern California Edison’s website.

The outage was reported at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday and by 10 a.m. Saturday, people near the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road were still without power.

At the time of this publication, repair crews were en route but had not started on any repairs yet, according to the website. However, residents reported seeing SCE crews working along Soledad Canyon Road overnight.

The reason for the outage was reported to be an equipment issue.