‘Remembering Our Fallen’ exhibit comes to SCV

The traveling exhibit, “Remembering Our Fallen,” will be stopping in Santa Clarita on Sept. 24 to pay tribute to the 750 men and women who lost their lives while serving in the United States armed forces since Sept. 11, 2001.

“To help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military,” said Bill Williams, co-creator of the memorial, “we must remember these American heroes and speak their names when we see their family members. We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. While this memorial is about those who have died, it was created for the living […] to help the families in their grief, while reminding the rest of us of the terrible price paid for our freedom by our current generation of military.”

The exhibit is set to be located at the Westfield Valencia Town Center at the east end of the mall, near The Canyon. It is scheduled to be open Sept. 24-30.

Military and personal photos of each of California’s fallen will be on display at the exhibit.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and other local veteran rider organizations will escort the display on Sept. 24, early in the morning.

An opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 25. Several speakers are expected to attend including Christine Marie Yandek, a U.S. Army combat medic, retired veteran and Blue Star Mother; and, a local Gold Star Father.

For any questions or additional information, contact Sabrina Fetter, president of Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita, at 661-212-8158.