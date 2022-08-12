#SamFire held to 150 acres, no structures damaged

The #SamFire that broke out in Gorman on Wednesday was held to 150 acres, according to officials from the L.A. County Fire Department.  

Although crews remained on the scene throughout the evening and into Thursday in order to extinguish any hot sports, no damage or reports of injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. 

The fire, dubbed the #SamIC or #SamFire, was reported at approximately 4:07 p.m. and within two hours had spread to roughly 50 acres.   

The fire was reported near Lancaster Road and Old Ridge Route Road, near Quail Lake, according to L.A. County Fire Department personnel.   

California Highway Patrol, L.A. County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station all responded to the scene to assist. Highway 138 was temporarily closed down in order to allow first responders to arrive on the scene.  

