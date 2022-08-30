Santa Clarita among number of communities set to experience ‘excessive’ heat wave

Santa Clarita is among a list of communities that are set to undergo an “excessive heat watch” this week, with high temperatures going into the triple digits for days on end.

According to a press release from the National Weather Service, Santa Clarita, along with much of L.A. County and parts of Ventura County will be on the “heat watch” from Wednesday morning through Sunday evening.

“Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 possible,” read the release, referring to the heat wave. “Hottest in the western San Fernando Valley.”

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the press release reads.

Residents, during the heat wave, were asked by NWS officials to monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” reads the press release. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”