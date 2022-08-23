Santa Clarita breaks ground for second inclusive play area at West Creek Park

The city of Santa Clarita broke ground Monday for a new inclusive playground at West Creek Park intended to provide parkgoers with activities to help develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills.

The West Creek Park inclusive play area will be the second of its kind in the city — with the first located at Canyon Country Park, and opened to the public at the beginning of the year. The new play area will include elements that “welcome residents of all abilities,” according to city officials.

“This project is a direct result of the input and partnership with our community,” Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste said. “The involvement they gave ensures that the play area has a personal touch, and is truly a place where our children are going to feel at home.”

“As we have seen over at Canyon Country Park, this inclusive play area will be a place where children of all abilities can come together and celebrate their universal desire to learn and play.”

Santa Clarita City Mayor Laurene Weste speaks to the media and dignitaries gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The project is expected to reach competition near the end of the year, according to city officials. The current playground at West Creek Park measures approximately 5,200 square feet, and the new play area will be approximately 15,800 square feet, or about a third of an acre.

Some key features included in the expansion are a Bankshot Play court, a basketball court with various heights, non-conventional backboards, a dual-track inclusive zipline, a roller slide and much more, Weste said.

The project was entirely funded through Community Development Block Grant funds, Weste added.

Natalie Hsieh, a West Creek resident, held her 2-year-old daughter in her arms while attending the city’s groundbreaking event. She moved to West Creek in 2020.

“I’m really excited because I think play is a way that children will get together. It’s inclusive of children of all abilities,” Hsieh said.

Hsieh added she is looking forward to the new play area for her daughter to enjoy, and hopefully make some friends there, too.

Representatives from Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger attended the groundbreaking. Each representative presented the city of Santa Clarita with certificates and honored its hard work on the project.

According to Weste, this project is a great opportunity for families to learn and play after such turbulent years during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I look at this as another step toward normalcy,” Weste said. “It’s been hardest on children. It has been terrifying for them, so let’s get them out, get them playing and we’ll get this built.”

Santa Clarita City Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Mayor Laurene Weste, State Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares’ Field Representative Patsy Ayala, and City Council member Bill Miranda take a photo together with a certificate of recognition for the groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the new Inclusive Play Area at West Creek Park in Valencia, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal