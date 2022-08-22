SCV sees familiar and new candidates vying for school boards

A little less than three months away from the November General Election, Santa Clarita Valley school districts from the elementary to the college level will see new and familiar faces vying for governing board seats.

Numerous candidates have successfully filed to run for each elementary school district, the William S. Hart Union High School District and for the Santa Clarita Community College District, which encompasses the College of the Canyons campuses.

All information regarding candidates can be found through the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website lavote.gov.

Castaic Union School District

In the Castaic Union School District, there are a total of five candidates running for seats.

Incumbents Laura Lynn Pearson, Trustee Area B, John Richard, Trustee Area D, and Mayreen Burk, Trustee Area E, are each seeking reelection. Pearson is running unopposed.

Castaic resident Jodie Hamilton will be running for Trustee Area D and Tracy Ford, a retired educator, will be running for Trustee Area E.

Newhall School District

In the Newhall School District, there are a total of five candidates running for three seats.

Incumbents Brian Walters, Trustee Area No. 1, and Ernesto Smith, Trustee Area No. 3, are each seeking reelection. Smith is running unopposed.

Donna Robert, an educator and business professor, will be running for Trustee Area No. 1. Rachelle Haddoak, an educator and community organizer, and Suverna Mistry, a mother and businesswoman, will both be running for Trustee Area No. 2.

Santa Clarita Community College District

In the Santa Clarita Community College District, there are total of two candidates running for seats, each unopposed.

Incumbent Joan MacGregor, Trustee Area 5, will be seeking reelection.

Educator, coach and administrator Charles Lyon will be running for Trustee Area 1.

Saugus Union School District

In the Saugus Union School District, there are a total of six candidates running for seats.

Incumbents Laura Arrowsmith, Trustee Area No. 2, and Christopher Trunkey, Trustee Area No. 5, will be seeking reelection.

Jesus Henao, a parent, coach and businessman, will be running for Trustee Area No. 1, and Cassandra Love, an attorney and parent, will also be running for Trustee Area No. 1.

Anna Griese, mother, coach and businesswoman, will be running for Trustee Area No. 2. Sharlene Duzick, parent and businesswoman, will be running for Trustee Area No. 5.

Sulphur Springs Union School District

In the Sulphur Springs Union School District, there are a total of three candidates running for seats. However, all three candidates are incumbents, running unopposed.

Paola Jellings, Ken Chase, and Lori MacDonald will be running for reelection for Trustee Area No. 3, Trustee Area No. 4 and Trustee Area No. 5, respectively.

William S. Hart Union High School District

In the William S. Hart Union High School District, there are a total of six candidates running for seats.

Incumbents Bob Jensen, Cherise Moore and Joe Messina will be running for reelection for Trustee Area No. 2, Trustee Area No. 3 and Trustee Area No. 5, respectively.

Andrew Taban, an educational advocate, will be running for Trustee Area No. 2. Teresa Todd, a business owner and consultant, will be running for Trustee Area No. 3. Rebecca Hindman, a parent and volunteer coordinator, will be running for Trustee Area No. 5.