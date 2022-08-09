Suspicious package investigation underway at SCV Sheriff’s Station

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
An investigation of a suspicious package was undertaken at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Monday night, according to law enforcement officials. 

“Someone left a suspicious object in their vehicle in the station parking lot,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the station, adding that it could be an explosive device. “Waiting on Arsons and Explosives Unit to arrive and investigate.” 

The package was first reported at the Golden Valley Road SCV Sheriff’s Station at approximately 7 p.m. The contents of the package were unknown as of the publication of this story. 

No injuries had been reported as of Monday evening. No further details were available as of the publication of this story. 

