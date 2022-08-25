The Most Important Software For New Businesses

There’s no escaping the fact that these days, no matter what type of business your enterprise may be, you’re going to need to embrace technology if you want it to succeed. After all, today’s customer expects a business to have an online presence (including a social media account or three), to offer online orders and secure payments, and to use the latest advances to deliver the best experience possible. Happily, you don’t need to be an IT expert in order to have a business that is right up to date. With the right software in place, you can keep your new customers happy and give your fledgling business the best possible chance of thriving.

Stay In Control With Accounts

Being a small business owner used to mean having to gain a few essential accounting skills, or paying for an accountant, which could add stress, pressure (and expense) to the role, as well as diverting attention that could be used for growing the business itself. Thankfully, the arrival of smart accounting software means that you don’t need to worry about this side of things. Today’s accounting software comes in a variety of specifications, some tailored directly to the needs of small businesses which are just starting out, and can take care of important aspects such as expenditure, tax filing, payroll, and monitoring cash flow. Many also offer advanced data analytics capabilities that can give you insights into how to make your enterprise even more cost-efficient.

Attract Custom With Digital Signage

When it comes to getting the most from your window displays, over counter space, and more, then it’s certainly hard to beat the powerful impact of digital signage for businesses. Whether you opt for a bright animation to capture the attention of passers-by, or use digital signage as a means of advertising your latest deals, digital signage is a powerful tool that can really give bricks and mortar businesses a boost.

Best of all, it works for all kinds of enterprises: think digital menu boards if you run a coffee shop or restaurant, and in-store screens to guide customers around a retail outlet, helping them to find the product they need. You can even link the screen to your social media accounts to show a live screen, and encourage visitors to check in and engage with your brand.

Studies show that 8 out of 10 people would enter an unfamiliar premises after seeing a digital sign [1], and 80% of brands saw sales increases of up to 33% as a result of switching to digital signs, proving the value of this technology. Complete with software that makes digital signage quick and easy to use, it’s a smart choice for any new business.

Optimize Your Time

When you have a new business, it can feel as though there just aren’t enough hours in the day, but can you be sure that you’re making the best use of your time? Opting for time tracking software can help you and your team to optimize your time, thereby improving efficiency and productivity. Time tracking software delivers vital data about how you and your team are spending their time on tasks, helping you to identify trouble spots where either too much (or too little) attention is being paid. This software is also highly useful in gaining an accurate picture of how much time has been spent on client projects, enabling you to create accurate billing that reflects the work that has been put in.

Make Payments Easy

You can improve your customer’s experience, and remove a lot of stress for yourself when you opt for payment transaction software. This technology enables automation and streamlining of payment transactions, freeing up your team to focus on other tasks whilst ensuring that payments are made securely and fast. You can make it convenient for your regular or subscription clients to pay with automatic monthly billing (ideal for a variety of businesses, from personal trainers to attorneys), and let them set up automatic payments that remove the risk of their forgetting to pay. This software also keeps an accurate record of all of your transactions and makes it easy to carry out any refunds, as well as letting you quickly identify any payments owing.