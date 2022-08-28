UPDATE: Three dead, two in critical condition after traffic collision

An expanded traffic collision resulted in three people pronounced dead at the scene and two others in critical condition on San Francisquito Canyon Road Sunday, according to firefighters.

According to Robert Diaz, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, three people were pronounced dead on arrival and two others were critically injured and transferred to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via ambulance.

The Fire Department received a call for an expanded traffic collision with multiple patients at approximately 4:10 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus.

The traffic collision also resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire at approximately 4:37 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.