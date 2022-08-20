Update: Deputy involved in traffic collision after pursuit

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision on Friday, following a pursuit in Canyon Country.

According to Sgt. Clark, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the deputy and the suspect were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was later released virtually unharmed, but the extent of the suspect’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Penlon Way and Soledad Canyon Road.

Near the end of the pursuit, the suspect apparently turned onto Penlon Way and tried to enter a gated community. Since the gate was closed the suspect then tried to turn and exit, but hit a deputy’s car, according to witnesses at the scene.

The suspect was driving a blue two-door compact car.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed they received a call from the sheriff’s station regarding a traffic collision at that location at approximately 5:51 p.m. according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Clark also noted that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of several charges, one of which was driving under the influence.

Additional reporting by Rylee Holwager