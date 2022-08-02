Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126

Los Angeles County firefighters spray water on a big rig semi trailer who's rear wheels caught fire on the westbound Highway 126 near The Old Road overpass in Castaic on Tuesday, 080222. Dan Watson/The Signal
A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding brush. The fire was eventually extinguished at 10:25 a.m., according to Officer Peter Nicholson with the California Highway Patrol.  

The driver had apparently tried to put the fire out, but the fire had grown too large. There are no reported injuries at the time of this publication.  

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes or available. 

