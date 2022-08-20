Volunteers help create a new sense of beauty in Newhall

Even with the blazing heat of summer on Saturday, 83 volunteers showed up for Preserving Newhall Community Day to bring beautification to the areas of Newhall that needed it most.

“The goal today really is to help kind of revitalize this East Newhall area,” said City Community Preservation Manager Michael Villegas.

Newhall couple Mac and Tamara Manes volunteer to repaint a fence during the Preserving Newhall Community Day clean up event at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The beautification process included mulching Pine Street and Market Street, painting walls, buildings and areas of need along alley ways, street sweeping, picking up any trash and providng bins for residents to dump their trash and recyclables.

Villegas said that 93 volunteers had signed up to contribute to the process and 83 had already showed up by the 9 a.m. start time. The community day ran until noon.

Georgia Mayenschein, 13, transfers a pile of mulch to the street during the Preserving Newhall Community Day clean up event at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Seventeen-year-old Isabelle Williams was one of the volunteers in attendance and contributed by picking up trash along the street.

“It’s really important for us to take care of our planet,” said Williams. “The community does so much for us, so I believe that we should give back to them. When you do this, you feel so good about yourself and even though you’re doing small things, you know that you’re impacting the world.”

Volunteer Gary Tusumi moves a bin full of mulch during the Preserving Newhall Community Day clean up event at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Villegas, Williams and another volunteer, Iras Pilar, all agreed in saying that the litter in Newhall was one of the biggest problems that they had to focus on Saturday.

“A lot of people litter around here,” said Pilar.

Volunteer Pedro Campa, 13, sweeps the street during the Preserving Newhall Community Day clean up event at the Newhall Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Volunteers were scattered along the streets performing various different tasks, all with one mutual goal in mind – revitalizing Newhall to maintain its historical integrity.

“I think it’s really important that we do our part as a city to make sure that we are maintaining the public rights of way,” said Villegas.