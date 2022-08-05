When should I claim social security in California

Once you’re ready to retire and no longer want to work, you may consider applying for Social Security benefits to make your life more comfortable. Social Security benefits are available to help you manage the cost of living after you decide to leave your career. You can apply for Social Security benefits at the age of 62; however, that doesn’t mean that it is the best time to apply. Other individuals who aren’t at retirement age can also claim Social Security benefits. According to lawyers, here are the best times that you should file your retirement claim.

When You Reach Full Retirement Age

At the age of 70, your benefit amount will increase to its maximum potential. When you claim Social Security benefits as early as age 62, you will receive a reduced amount until the age of 67. If you were born after 1960, your monthly benefits would be 30% lower than the total benefit amount. However, some argue that you shouldn’t wait this long if you have a shorter life expectancy, have debts, or have investments that are already paying out. Also, if you already worked your highest-earning 35 years, then it doesn’t make sense to continue working for the purpose of receiving a higher benefit.

If You Are A Widower At Age 60

When your loved one passes away, and you decide to retire, you may also be eligible for social security benefits. Widowers at the age of 60 can also claim Social Security Benefits. However, the benefit amount will be higher when you reach full retirement age at 71 and a half years. If you are a widower who claims Social Security benefits between the ages of 50 to 59, then you’ll receive 71.5% of your benefits.

For Children With Disabilities

Children who are under the age of 18 can receive 75% of their Social Security benefits. If they are 19 and still in school, they can also be eligible for the same benefits. Adults over the age of 22 can apply for social security benefits if they were disabled in childhood. A child must meet the legal requirements for disability to be eligible for benefits. They would have to get a certified medical doctor to check their condition and confirm that they are disabled according to federal and state regulations.

When You’re Disabled Before Retirement Age

If you were so badly injured that you are unable to work, it is also possible for you to retire. This is only possible, however, if you’ve worked a minimum of 35 years. You must have made at least 40 credits. Each year, you have the potential to make a maximum of four credits each year. Each credit makes up about $1,510 in earnings in 2022. Even if you’ve made 40 credits in a 10-year period, this doesn’t make you eligible as this only begins after the 35-year period.

Contact A Social Security Attorney For More Information

If you have other questions regarding Social Security benefits, speak to an attorney today to help you. A Social Security lawyer can help you figure out how to receive the appropriate amount of benefits and prepare your application before you submit it.