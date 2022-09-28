63 Hart district students selected for College Board national awards

The William S. Hart Union High School District office
News release  

Sixty-three William S. Hart Union High School District students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees.  

The students earned this recognition because of academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or advanced placement exams. The College Board’s recognition programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — are designed to award academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them with colleges and universities.  

The Hart district issued a statement congratulating the following award recipients: 

Academy of the Canyons 
Annika Forno: NHRA 
Ashley Arroyo: NHRA 
Christian Moges: NAARA 
Emelie Anzaldo Ovando: NHRA 
Erica McHorney: NHRA 
Ethan Strickland: NHRA, NIA 
Harrison Frye: NHRA 
Itzel Galicia: NHRA 
Jason Orr: NAARA 
Nyali Latz-Torres: NAARA, NHRA 
Tiffany Requeno: NHRA 
Vanessa Akaraiwe: NAARA 

Canyon High School 
Alina Benitez: NHRA 
Andrea Alas: NHRA 
Crystal Ramirez: NHRA 
Deborah Tinoco: NHRA 
Isibhakhomhe Eichie: NAARA 
Laura Gonzalez: NHRA 
Nataly Garcia: NHRA 
Pablo Rodriguez: NHRA 

Castaic High School 
Joshua Ventura: NHRA 
Manuel Paz: NHRA 
Talya Ramirez: NHRA 
Golden Valley High School 
Donovan Swanson: NHRA, NIA 
Jiana Williams: NAARA 
Jimmy Lozano: NHRA 
Lilibeth Castillo: NHRA 
Nathan Odle: NHRA 

Hart High School 
Alexandra Pacheco: NHRA 
Anaisa Gorbea: NHRA 
Arael Martinez: NHRA 
Cassidy Zamperin: NHRA 
Eduardo Hernandez: NHRA 
Ethan Chavez: NHRA 
Eva Andrade: NHRA 
Isabella Erickson: NHRA 
Miguel Torres: NHRA 
Nathaniel Amaya: NHRA 
Sarah Hernandez: NHRA 
Sophia Vidal: NHRA 

Valencia High School 
Angela Vargas: NHRA 
Ariel Nunez Del Prado: NHRA 
Ava Jimenez: NHRA 
Daniel Stevens: NHRA 
Jaran Mann: NAARA, NHRA 
Jose Villicana Brugada: NHRA 
Kenneth Polio: NHRA 
Luke Rimkunas: NHRA 
Max Stroh: NHRA 
Nicholas Kroll: NHRA 
Sydney Sibrian: NHRA 
Nelia Trower: NAARA

West Ranch High School 
Djovan Velasco: NHRA 
Dominic Rietta: NHRA 
Elijah Varela: NHRA 
Francisco Anaya: NHRA 
Fredrik Horak: NHRA 
Jackson Durfee: NHRA 
Jeronimo Adames Baena: NHRA 
Jessica Schreier: NHRA 
Sofia Gonzales: NHRA 
Sophia Mendoza: NHRA 
 
Award Key: 

National African American Recognition Award = NAARA 
National Hispanic Recognition Award = NHRA 
National Rural and Small Town Award = NRSTA 
National Indigenous Award = NIA 

