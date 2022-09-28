63 Hart district students selected for College Board national awards

News release
Sixty-three William S. Hart Union High School District students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees.
The students earned this recognition because of academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or advanced placement exams. The College Board’s recognition programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — are designed to award academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them with colleges and universities.
The Hart district issued a statement congratulating the following award recipients:
Academy of the Canyons
Annika Forno: NHRA
Ashley Arroyo: NHRA
Christian Moges: NAARA
Emelie Anzaldo Ovando: NHRA
Erica McHorney: NHRA
Ethan Strickland: NHRA, NIA
Harrison Frye: NHRA
Itzel Galicia: NHRA
Jason Orr: NAARA
Nyali Latz-Torres: NAARA, NHRA
Tiffany Requeno: NHRA
Vanessa Akaraiwe: NAARA
Canyon High School
Alina Benitez: NHRA
Andrea Alas: NHRA
Crystal Ramirez: NHRA
Deborah Tinoco: NHRA
Isibhakhomhe Eichie: NAARA
Laura Gonzalez: NHRA
Nataly Garcia: NHRA
Pablo Rodriguez: NHRA
Castaic High School
Joshua Ventura: NHRA
Manuel Paz: NHRA
Talya Ramirez: NHRA
Golden Valley High School
Donovan Swanson: NHRA, NIA
Jiana Williams: NAARA
Jimmy Lozano: NHRA
Lilibeth Castillo: NHRA
Nathan Odle: NHRA
Hart High School
Alexandra Pacheco: NHRA
Anaisa Gorbea: NHRA
Arael Martinez: NHRA
Cassidy Zamperin: NHRA
Eduardo Hernandez: NHRA
Ethan Chavez: NHRA
Eva Andrade: NHRA
Isabella Erickson: NHRA
Miguel Torres: NHRA
Nathaniel Amaya: NHRA
Sarah Hernandez: NHRA
Sophia Vidal: NHRA
Valencia High School
Angela Vargas: NHRA
Ariel Nunez Del Prado: NHRA
Ava Jimenez: NHRA
Daniel Stevens: NHRA
Jaran Mann: NAARA, NHRA
Jose Villicana Brugada: NHRA
Kenneth Polio: NHRA
Luke Rimkunas: NHRA
Max Stroh: NHRA
Nicholas Kroll: NHRA
Sydney Sibrian: NHRA
Nelia Trower: NAARA
West Ranch High School
Djovan Velasco: NHRA
Dominic Rietta: NHRA
Elijah Varela: NHRA
Francisco Anaya: NHRA
Fredrik Horak: NHRA
Jackson Durfee: NHRA
Jeronimo Adames Baena: NHRA
Jessica Schreier: NHRA
Sofia Gonzales: NHRA
Sophia Mendoza: NHRA
Award Key:
National African American Recognition Award = NAARA
National Hispanic Recognition Award = NHRA
National Rural and Small Town Award = NRSTA
National Indigenous Award = NIA