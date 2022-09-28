63 Hart district students selected for College Board national awards

News release

Sixty-three William S. Hart Union High School District students have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees.

The students earned this recognition because of academic achievements in school and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or advanced placement exams. The College Board’s recognition programs – National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — are designed to award academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them with colleges and universities.

The Hart district issued a statement congratulating the following award recipients:

Academy of the Canyons

Annika Forno: NHRA

Ashley Arroyo: NHRA

Christian Moges: NAARA

Emelie Anzaldo Ovando: NHRA

Erica McHorney: NHRA

Ethan Strickland: NHRA, NIA

Harrison Frye: NHRA

Itzel Galicia: NHRA

Jason Orr: NAARA

Nyali Latz-Torres: NAARA, NHRA

Tiffany Requeno: NHRA

Vanessa Akaraiwe: NAARA

Canyon High School

Alina Benitez: NHRA

Andrea Alas: NHRA

Crystal Ramirez: NHRA

Deborah Tinoco: NHRA

Isibhakhomhe Eichie: NAARA

Laura Gonzalez: NHRA

Nataly Garcia: NHRA

Pablo Rodriguez: NHRA

Castaic High School

Joshua Ventura: NHRA

Manuel Paz: NHRA

Talya Ramirez: NHRA

Golden Valley High School

Donovan Swanson: NHRA, NIA

Jiana Williams: NAARA

Jimmy Lozano: NHRA

Lilibeth Castillo: NHRA

Nathan Odle: NHRA

Hart High School

Alexandra Pacheco: NHRA

Anaisa Gorbea: NHRA

Arael Martinez: NHRA

Cassidy Zamperin: NHRA

Eduardo Hernandez: NHRA

Ethan Chavez: NHRA

Eva Andrade: NHRA

Isabella Erickson: NHRA

Miguel Torres: NHRA

Nathaniel Amaya: NHRA

Sarah Hernandez: NHRA

Sophia Vidal: NHRA

Valencia High School

Angela Vargas: NHRA

Ariel Nunez Del Prado: NHRA

Ava Jimenez: NHRA

Daniel Stevens: NHRA

Jaran Mann: NAARA, NHRA

Jose Villicana Brugada: NHRA

Kenneth Polio: NHRA

Luke Rimkunas: NHRA

Max Stroh: NHRA

Nicholas Kroll: NHRA

Sydney Sibrian: NHRA

Nelia Trower: NAARA

West Ranch High School

Djovan Velasco: NHRA

Dominic Rietta: NHRA

Elijah Varela: NHRA

Francisco Anaya: NHRA

Fredrik Horak: NHRA

Jackson Durfee: NHRA

Jeronimo Adames Baena: NHRA

Jessica Schreier: NHRA

Sofia Gonzales: NHRA

Sophia Mendoza: NHRA



Award Key:

National African American Recognition Award = NAARA

National Hispanic Recognition Award = NHRA

National Rural and Small Town Award = NRSTA

National Indigenous Award = NIA