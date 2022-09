A 7-Eleven, located on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, was reportedly held up at gunpoint on Friday night, according to Deputy Villamio with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Villamio said the call came in at approximately 9 p.m. and the suspect was described as a male Hispanic in his 30’s, wearing a ski mask. The suspect remains at large at the time of this publication.