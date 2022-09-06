Brush fire on I-5 south of Templin contained

A brush fire Tuesday morning near the northbound side of Interstate 5, about a mile south of Templin Highway, was quickly contained, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

According to a statement released via their official Twitter account, Angeles National Forest officials announced that the blaze, which had been dubbed the #FiveFire, has been contained to a handful of acres and that no structures were damaged nor injuries reported.

Smoke is visible in the distance as traffic comes to a standstill on the northbound I-5 Freeway near Parker Road in Castaic due to a fire at Templin Highway near the northbound I-5 Freeway on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire personnel stage on Templin Highway near the northbound I-5 Freeway on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Due to the aggressive initial attack by (Angeles National Forest) and (L.A. County Fire Department firefighters), the fire is holding at 3-5 acres,” read the tweet posted by ANF at 1:37 p.m. “Incident commander indicates enough resources are on scene to moderate growth and increase containment.”

First reported at approximately 10:54 a.m., the #FiveFire was described by first responders as being two spot fires actively burning under power lines.

In a tweet sent out at approximately noon, Angeles National Forest personnel said that the fire had grown to roughly a quarter-acre in size with no structures threatened or evacuations needed.

A Super Scooper lines up to make a drop in a canyon near Templin Highway and the northbound I-5 Freeway on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

A Los Angeles County Fire twin rotor helitanker circles near near power lines before making a prop on a fire near Templin Highway and the northbound I-5 Freeway on Tuesday. Dan Watson/The Signal

As a result of the blaze, the I-5 off-ramp at Templin Highway, as well as the far-right northbound lane, was temporarily closed, according to ANF officials.

Traffic was already being impacted in the area due to the two right lanes on the same side of the freeway being closed between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway due to crews working to repair damage caused to the road and surrounding infrastructure by the #RouteFire last week.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of the publication of this story.