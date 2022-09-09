City launches animal care and control canvassing program

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control to launch a six-month Animal Care and Control Canvassing Program. City staff will perform door-to-door canvassing to educate residents about responsible pet ownership. Per the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, all dogs over the age of four months should be licensed annually, microchipped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated against rabies.

By licensing and microchipping your dog, you are protecting them proactively. When dogs are found and brought to a veterinary clinic or the Castaic Animal Care Center, they can easily be scanned and returned to their owners through the information programmed onto the microchip.

As part of the canvassing effort, city staff will request information related to all dogs, which could include age, breed and vaccination records, among other items.

Currently, the city contracts with the county Animal Care and Control Department, which protects and promotes public safety and animal care through sheltering, pet placement programs, education and animal law enforcement. These services will continue and will not be interrupted during the canvassing program.

For more information on pet licensing, residents can contact the city by calling the Community Preservation hotline at 661-286-4076 or the DACC Licensing Team at 562-658-2019 or at [email protected]. Pet owners may purchase or renew a pet license online at any time by visiting licensepet.com/wl3/reg/lacowl.