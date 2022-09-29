College Briefs for Sept. 29

4 local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Four local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The following local students received recognition:

• Julia Carver, of Santa Clarita, senior, nursing.

• Shane McClendon, of Santa Clarita, sophomore, psychology.

• Andrew Sutherland, of Santa Clarita, junior, business administration.

• Jonny LaFrance, of Valencia, junior, biology and business administration.

George Fox University is classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.

Claire Fellbaum named to Marquette University dean’s ist

Claire Fellbaum, of Valencia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Fellbaum is pursuing a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.

To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws more than 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries.



Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Spring 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 7,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Local students on the honor roll included:

• Constanza Cordova Silva, of Canyon Country, sophomore, public health.

• Brianna Murillo, of Newhall, junior, psychology.

• Aidan A. Rosette, of Newhall, senior, business administration.

• Sienna M. Zamlich, of Newhall, junior, agricultural sciences.

• Natalie R. Thun, of Santa Clarita, freshman, biohealth sciences.

• Celeste A. Anderle, of Valencia, sophomore, fisheries and wildlife sciences.

• Danielle K. Bricker, of Valencia, senior, zoology.

• Lacey C. Donahue, of Valencia, junior, biochemistry and molecular biology.

• Emily N. Gallegos, of Valencia, freshman, human development and family science.

• Maddie S. Jensen, of Valencia, sophomore, tourism, recreation and adventure leadership.

• Tanner L. Miller, of Valencia, junior, marketing.

• Owen K. Needham, of Valencia, senior, zoology.

• Zachary K. Semko, of Valencia, senior, history.