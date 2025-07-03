Blog

Landscape artist to present free gouache painting demo 

"Suguaro Sundown" by Richard Gallego.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled Monday, July 21, to host a free live painting demonstration by award-winning plein air artist Richard Gallego as he demonstrates advanced gouache painting techniques.  

The event, open to the public, is scheduled to begin 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia. 

Gallego’s artistic journey spans nearly three decades, during which he has developed what he calls “my magnificent affliction” – an obsessive dedication to capturing natural landscapes through paint, said a news release from the nonprofit SCAA. 

The demonstration will explore gouache’s unique properties as both a traditional and innovative medium. Gallego’s recent projects include his 2023 public art installation at Palmdale City Library, where he created permanent landscape murals showcasing regional scenery. 

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org

Plein air artist Richard Gallego is scheduled to present a free live painting demonstration hosted by the Santa Clarita Artists Association. Courtesy photo.
"McWay Falls" by Richard Gallego.
"Goldfields Near Tahachapi" by Richard Gallego.
