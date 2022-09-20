Couple arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

A Canyon Country couple was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse Sunday after engaging in a mutual physical altercation, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for a possible domestic abuse incident on the 19000 block of Olympic Crest Drive in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

On arrival at the scene, deputies learned a man and woman physical assaulted one another, Jensen wrote in an email. Deputies detained both suspects, who positively identified each other, and both were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery.

According to Jensen, they were both released on bond and will appear in court at a later date.