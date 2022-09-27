Deputies: One man arrested, another outstanding in carjacking

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking and another suspect remains outstanding after both suspects attempted to carjack a parked vehicle in Castaic on Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

Deputies responded to Commerce Center Drive and Hancock Parkway in Castaic at approximately 10:45 p.m. after reports of an attempted carjacking, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Deputies, who responded to the call, reported two men approached a parked vehicle. The victims said one of the men entered the driver’s side door, sat down and pointed a handgun at the victim, who was seated in the passenger’s seat.

The suspect demanded the vehicle, but the victims began to yell, Arriaga wrote in an email. The suspects then fled on foot and ran toward a commercial building out of view, she added.

Deputies arrived on the scene and immediately set up a containment in the area, according to Arriaga. One suspect, Jaime Villarivas, of National City, was located during the search.

As deputies made their approach, the suspect fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit. As deputies apprehended Villarivas, a brief struggle ensued and the suspect was later detained with the help of assisting units, according to Arriaga.

The second suspect remains outstanding as of Tuesday, and deputies located and recovered a revolver at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, she added.

Villarivas was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.