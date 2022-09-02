Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire on Highway 14

The Los Angeles County Fire Department knocked down a vehicle fire on Wednesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, according to fire officials. At approximately 12:08 p.m., a black sedan caught fire on Highway 14 near Sand Canyon Road. The incident was closed approximately 30 minutes later, according to PulsePoint, an application that reports emergency response for a variety of incidents. Fire Department personnel reported the driver of the vehicle exited the sedan. There were no reports of injuries or transports, according to emergency radio traffic at the time of the incident.

Oscar Sol/The Signal

Oscar Sol/The Signal