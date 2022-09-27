Garcia secures funding for new mammography machine at HMNH

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, has secured $610,000 in community project funding for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. This funding will be utilized to purchase a new mammography machine for the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.

“This funding will ensure that our communities have access to quality health care services and top-notch equipment,” said Garcia.

Marlee Lauffer, president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, said that the hospital does approximately 24,000 mammograph screenings a year. This mammography machine will be the third one at the hospital, increasing the number of screenings the hospital can offer.

“Just being able to have more capacity and faster turnaround time is really critical as people get their mammogram screenings,” said Lauffer.

This new machine is described as “very state-of-the-art,” by Lauffer and is the latest in mammography imaging systems.

“That allows us to increase screening volumes to improve efficiency,” said Lauffer.

With October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month only a week away, the new mammography machine will allow for women and men to check up on their breast health at the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.